Zombie Reddy, a novel start with convenient climax

The zombie genre, perhaps a new subject that not many have explored in Telugu cinema.

By | Published: 5:14 pm 6:43 pm

The story starts off with Teja Sajja who along with his buddies float a gaming startup. He has been looking for the right moment to make it big as he is frequently chided by his parents for not choosing the right career. And the day has come as he launches an online game that rewards him for all his efforts. It gets praised in online reviews and garners positive feedback enough to make his gaming career a perfect launch. But the joy turns shortlived one as he the game gets crashed due to a bug.

The troubleshooter, who is the part of the team, is on a vacation for marriage in his native town Kurnool. And Teja’s credibility stands on the game which needs to be addressed and plugged soon. So Teja, Daksha Nagarkar and Kireeti Damaraju set off to Rayalaseema to get fix the bug.

This is when they expect the unexpected on their way to the village. An undisclosed eerie location en route Kurnool, the guys happen to face something unexpected. A motionless man lies on the way. This is when all hell broke loose as Kireeti goes near him to check. He immediately pounces on him and bites. The second half is about how Teja diffuses the tension amidst the chaos of zombie attack.

The zombie genre, perhaps a new subject that not many have explored in Telugu cinema. Audiences usually expect this from Hollywood flicks and a few movies of Ram Gopal Varma have it as a reference. But filmmaker Prashant Varma who had the experience of tapping unusually different subjects right from his first movie Awe, then Kalki, Zombie Reddy is very refreshing to Telugu audiences. Taking a factional backdrop of Rayalaseema, the story could have been more engaging if more attention was shown on characterisation while also avoiding the cliches with a convenient climax in the end.

Visuals and background score are great as expected and would glue audiences to the screen. Director Prashanth Varma made the best use of memes, comedy and footage from lockdown period while incorporating them in Zombie Reddy.

Teja does justice to his role as Mario and the movie is certainly a good break for him in the beginning of his career. Actor Anandhi gets praise for her performance as a typical Rayalaseema girl. Daksha too entertains well as Mario’s buddy. Getup Seenu as Kasi Reddy, a loyal Rayalaseema henchman in a faction family entertains. His hillarious comedy and other spoofs are some major takeaways in the film.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .