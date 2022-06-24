Zuccarelli has edge in Bengaluru feature

Published Date - 04:49 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccarelli looks unbeatable among six contenders in the

Chief Justice’s Cup (Grade-III) 1,800 metres, terms for horses four years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Handsome Rocky 1, Altamonte 2, Love 3

2. Sacrament 1, Capri Girl 2, Alexis Zorba 3

3. Prince Abir 1, Etosha 2, Keystone 3

4. Zuccarelli 1, Theon 2, Speedster 3

5. Fortunatus 1, Roman Power 2, Queenstown 3

6. Divine Ray 1, Own Legacy 2, Silverita 3

7. Mark One 1, Extraordinary 2, Able One 3

Day’s Best: Zuccarelli.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.