Zuccarelli has edge in Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 04:49 PM, Fri - 24 June 22
Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccarelli looks unbeatable among six contenders in the
Chief Justice’s Cup (Grade-III) 1,800 metres, terms for horses four years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:
1. Handsome Rocky 1, Altamonte 2, Love 3
2. Sacrament 1, Capri Girl 2, Alexis Zorba 3
3. Prince Abir 1, Etosha 2, Keystone 3
4. Zuccarelli 1, Theon 2, Speedster 3
5. Fortunatus 1, Roman Power 2, Queenstown 3
6. Divine Ray 1, Own Legacy 2, Silverita 3
7. Mark One 1, Extraordinary 2, Able One 3

Day’s Best: Zuccarelli.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

