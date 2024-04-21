Paddy on the road triggers fatal accident, farmers booked in Siddipet

According to Dubbak Rural Inspector Srinivas, two farmers Vasuri Yadaiah and Vasuri Tirupathaiah, had spread paddy on the road to dry at Chinna Chinthakunta.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 10:58 PM

Siddipet: The Dubbak police have filed cases against two farmers who spread out paddy for drying on on a busy road, which allegedly led to an accident in which a youngster died at Chinna Chinthaunta in Dubbak mandal late on Saturday.

They covered the paddy heaps with a black tarpaulin in the night. Meanwhile, Dubasi Bhanu (24) was going on his motorbike towards Appanapally village at 11.50 pm on Saturday to attend his sister’s reception.

Unaware of the paddy heap in the middle of the road, Bhanu drove into it and fell off his bike. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, police said. Following a complaint from Bhanu’s brother Srikanth, the Dubbak Rural Police registered a case against both the farmers.

The police have warned that they would take stern action if anyone was found drying paddy on the road.