1.61 lakh jobs filled during BRS regime: Vinod Kumar

Stating that BRS chief and former CM KCR had taken the State to the top position in development during the last ten years, Vinod Kumar hoped the new CM Revanth Reddy would take the State forward on all fronts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar releasing a calender as part of New Year celebrations held at his camp office in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: Senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar said Telangana, which was achieved after a long struggle, was developed on all fronts by the previous BRS government.

The core concept of the separate State agitation such as water, funds and jobs were fulfilled during the 10 year regime of the BRS, he said, adding that recruitment was done for 1.61 lakh posts as well.

Speaking at the New Year celebrations organised by BRSV State leader Jakkula Nagaraju here on Monday, Vinod Kumar said the irrigation projects, which were left incomplete by the previous Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, were completed by the BRS government with Godavari river water being supplied to parched lands.

Before 2014, power generation units with a capacity of 7,000 MW were available in the State. This had increased to 25,000 MW after the formation of a separate State. Besides IT, the industry sector was also developed in a big way.

Stating that BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken the State to the top position in development during the last ten years, Vinod Kumar hoped the new Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would take the State forward on all fronts.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, former MLA Sunke Ravishankar, district libraries chairman Ponnam Anil and others were present.