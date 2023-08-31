1.94 cr fish seed to be released in water bodies in Warangal dist

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Warangal: Fisheries officials will release a total of 1.94 crore fishlings in the water bodies in the district during the current financial year.

It is part of the move aimed at bolstering the rural economy by supporting caste-based occupations. These fish seeds are distributed to local fishermen with full subsidy, a gesture that underscores the government’s commitment to the welfare of these communities.

The allocation process has been overseen by the Department of Fisheries, and the distribution of the fish seeds is scheduled to be completed by the first week of September. Officials said preparations were in full swing to ensure the smooth release of fish seeds valued at around Rs.2 crore into a total of 703 ponds/tanks spread over the district.

The distribution of fish seeds in the district is a well-organized process, facilitated by the efforts of the Fisheries Department and the cooperative societies associated with the fishing industry. Currently, there are a total of 184 fisheries cooperative societies operating in the district, consisting of around 14,650 fishermen who are members of these societies. The State government allocates approximately Rs.2 crore annually to supply fish seeds to these societies. The release of 17,400 free fish seeds were already released into a tank at Rayaparthy on August 26.

The recent abundant rainfall, coupled with water supply from the KLIS through SRSP canals, has filled numerous ponds/tanks in the district. Taking advantage of this water supply, the Fisheries Department has formulated a plan to release free seeds into ponds, including the Mylaram Reservoir.

In addition to the distribution of fish seeds, fisheries officials have also proposed a similar initiative for prawns. A proposal has been submitted to the government to release prawn seeds with a complete subsidy of 100 per cent. This proposal outlines the release of 10.50 lakh shrimp seeds into various ponds, including the Mylaram Reservoir.