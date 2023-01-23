Fisheries welfare is priority for centre: Union Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Union Minister Parashottam Rupala is addressing Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana meeting in Medak on Monday.

Medak: Union Minister of Fisheries Parashottam Rupala said the Centre had increased the budget outlay for the fisheries sector to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 3,000 crore.

Addressing the BJP cadre during the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana programme in Medak on Wednesday, the union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was planning to extend institutional credit to fishermen by issuing Kisan credit cards to fishermen and shepherds. Elaborating on welfare schemes initiated by the Centre for fishermen, Parashottam said that the Prime Minister has launched the Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana scheme. The Centre was also planning to encourage inland aquaculture as it proved a huge success.

Participating in a similar meeting in Sangareddy later, Rupala said the Centre was depositing the funds directly into Sarpanch’s bank accounts to ensure transparency.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao and others were present.