1 cr meant for distribution in Dubbak election seized from BJP sympathisers

Hyderabad: An amount of Rs.1 crore which was being shifted to Dubbak by BJP sympathizers allegedly for distributing to the voters was seized by the city police on Sunday. Two persons who were transporting the cash in a car from Begumpet to Dubbak were arrested.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar told media persons that the arrested persons were identified as Surabhi Srinivas (47) and T Ravi Kumar (33) of Chandanagar in Ranga Reddy district.

“Surabhi Srinivas Rao is brother-in-law of BJP Dubbak candidate Raghunandan Rao. He runs a Technical Manpower supply company,” said Anjani Kumar.

Srinivas collected the amount from Visakha Industries office located at Begumpet. “The amount was to be delivered at Dubbak for distributing to voters by the BJP candidate. The Visakha Industries belongs to former MP of Peddapally and he handed it over to Srinivas to shift to Dubbak,” the Commissioner added.

The two persons along with the amount were handed over to Begumpet police station for further action.

