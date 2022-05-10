10 mini diagnostic hubs to open in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Published: Updated On - 10:52 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

A woman undergoing a diagnostic test at a mini-hub at Sriramnagar, Hyderabad. File Photo

Hyderabad: Ten more mini diagnostic hubs offering high-end expensive imaging tests free of cost to the urban poor in Hyderabad will be inaugurated on Wednesday. These will provide the three most frequent diagnostic tests prescribed by doctors – digital X-Ray, digital ECG and ultrasonography (USG).

The ten diagnostic hubs will be connected to 151 smaller government healthcare facilities in Hyderabad, which are not equipped with radiology equipment. Designed in a hub-and-spoke model, these facilities will support the population that fall under the 151 PHCs, UPHCs, sub-centres and Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad.

In 2021, pathological services were augmented with radiological services in GHMC area by setting up 8 mini hubs in Lalapet, Sriramnagar, Barkas, Panipura, Puranapul, Amberpet, Jangammet and Sitaphalmandi. These covered only a part of GHMC and there was a demand for such facilities in other parts also. As a result, the Telangana government is adding 10 more mini hubs which broadens the availability of imaging diagnostic services and augment the number of such facilities to 18 in the city.

Patients from Basthi Dawakhanas, UPHCs and other facilities that do not have the radio-imaging facilities will be referred to these mini-hubs. A bar code will be assigned to the referred patients, who will produce it at an appointed day and time at the mini hub. The T-Diagnostic software at the mini hub will recognise the patient’s bar code and process the requests.

Within an hour, patients can undergo the prescribed tests at the mini hub and the results will be shared in digital and hard copy formats. The entire process not only shortens the delay in getting the tests done but also saves the out-of-pocket expenditure that poor patients have to incur while undergoing these tests at private laboratories.

