10 persons injured in road accident in Nalgonda

After the accident, beer bottles were also found in the car and it was suspected that the driver of the car was in a drunken condition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Nalgonda: At least 10 persons were injured when an overspeeding car hit Tata Ace truck and two auto rickshaws at Angadipet of Pedda Adisherlapally mandal in the district on Thursday evening.

After the accident, beer bottles were also found in the car and it was suspected that the driver of the car was in a drunken condition.

The injured persons have been shifted to Kamala Nehru hospital at Nagarjuna Sagar by 108 ambulance for treatment.