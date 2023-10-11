10-year-old tribal boy hangs himself in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Kothagudem: A 10-year-old boy was found hanging at a tribal hamlet Bendalapadu of Chandrugonda mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Kanithi Sudheer, a Class 6 student of the Government Upper Primary School at the village was said to have asked his mother Kumari to give him Rs.10 to buy a notebook.

His mother told him that she would give the money the next day and went to work. By the time Kumari returned home, her son was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

She along with the help of the neighbours rushed the boy to the local CHC for treatment. He died while shifted to Government General Hospital in Kothagudem for better treatment.

Following a complaint by the boy’s father Laxman Rao, Chandrugonda SI M Ravi booked a case and launched a probe into the incident.