CPI leader Kunamneni eyes Kothagudem seat, Congress leaders oppose

The town and mandal presidents in the constituency have unanimously moved a resolution seeking the party leadership to allot the seat to Congress party without alliance with CPI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Kothagudem: The reported efforts by the CPI to contest from Kothagudem Assembly segment as part of a proposed poll alliance between Congress and CPI have suffered a setback.

The district Congress leaders have expressed their displeasure at the CPI’s desire to contest for Kothagudem seat. It might be noted that CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao was said to have been eying to contest from Kothagudem in the Assembly elections as part of the alliance. However, Congress leaders Rayala Shantaiah, Chava Veeraiah Chowdhary, Nukala Ranga Rao and others speaking to the media here on Tuesday demanded the party leadership to allot Kothagudem ticket to Congress candidate alone, but not to the CPI candidate.

The town and mandal presidents in the constituency have unanimously moved a resolution seeking the party leadership to allot the seat to Congress party without alliance with CPI. Congress party has a strong vote bank and since 1985 Kothagudem ticket was being allotted to Congress even if there was any alliance, they said.

Referring to a statement by the CPI leader K Narayana who said that no alliance has been reached yet with Congress, the party leaders urged CPI leaders not to spread rumours or campaign about Kothagudem seat on social media.

CPI leaders should be patient until the official list is announced. Congress leaders told the party leadership that the people in Kothagudem constituency would support the Congress. As many 45,000 members were given the Congress membership in recent times in the constituency.

Shantaiah and Chowdhary said Congress would win Kothagudem seat with a large majority. As there were many BC social voters in Kothagudem, the seat should be allotted to a leader from the community making the party victory easy, they said.

