100 mobile vet clinics for better services to cattle: Talasani

The Minister held a high-level review meeting at his chambers in Masab Tank here on Wednesday, on 1962 toll free medical services to the cattle and operation of mobile veterinary clinics.

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the State government aims to provide more and better free medical services to the cattle in the State. Pointing out that the government was spending Rs 2 crore per month to operate 100 mobile veterinary clinics to provide medical services to the livestock, he stated that the government was ready to spend more funds for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Animal Husbandry department was operating 100 mobile veterinary clinics since 2017. Each mobile clinic is equipped with a veterinary doctor, a paramedic and a helper. He asked the representatives of GVK which is managing the mobile clinics, to work in coordination with the district animal husbandry officials to provide better services to the cattle. Accordingly, the officials have been instructed to set up a district-level call centre under the supervision of district animal husbandry officials to constantly monitor the functioning of mobile veterinary clinics.

At present, medical services are being provided to around 19 animals per vehicle on a daily basis. It has been proposed to change the working hours for 1962 toll free services. Currently, 1962 toll free services are only available from 7 am to 3 pm. But the authorities have been directed to take necessary steps to make mobile veterinary clinics operate in two spells every day from 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 7 pm. They were also suggested to shift the excess staff available in a veterinary clinic to other clinics where there is a staff shortage.

Mobile veterinary clinics aim to provide better medical services to cattle

