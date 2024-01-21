100-year-old undergoes brain surgery in Hyderabad

The centenarian was admitted to Aster Prime Hospitals, Ameerpet with Subdural Hematoma, which is internal bleeding of the brain, due to the fall.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 04:10 PM

Hyderabad: In a rare instance, a 100-year-old senior citizen from Hyderabad has undergone brain surgery not once but twice, for a brain injury that he sustained in a fall at his home. The centenarian was admitted to Aster Prime Hospitals, Ameerpet with Subdural Hematoma, which is internal bleeding of the brain, due to the fall.

Investigations by a team of care givers led by Dr Y Murali Krishna, senior neuro-surgeon revealed the patient also had hypertension, diabetic and hyperthyroidism. The surgeons successfully conducted craniotomy and evacuation/ removal of the clot that involved opening the skull, brain coverings and removal of the clot, which lasted for four hours.

However, after 24 hours of stay at ICU, the patient’s GCS levels decreased and the patient was slowly becoming unconscious. “We decided to perform another surgical procedure ‘decompressive craniectomy’ that involved removal of a part of the skull to extract the clot. The patient has recovered and has been discharged and is showing excellent post-operative recuperation,” Dr Murali Krishna said.

KT Devanand, Regional CEO, AP, TS, Aster Prime Hospitals, congratulated the team of surgeons for the success.