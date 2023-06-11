Bengal panchayat poll: Kunal Ghosh refutes allegations of irregularities in nomination forum distribution

TMC refutes allegations of flouting norms in panchayat poll nomination process, citing BJP's filing of maximum nominations as proof.

By PTI Published Date - 05:13 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress state spokesman in West Bengal Kunal Ghosh has refuted the allegations by Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, on flouting norms regarding the distribution of nomination forms for the forthcoming panchayat poll.

Instead, claimed Ghosh, that figures of nominations filed by different political parties during the first day of nomination on Friday was concrete proof that the nomination process so far had been done following the rules laid by the office of the West Bengal State Election Commission.

According to Ghosh, as per the figure for Friday only BJP filed the maximum number of nominations at 677, which proves how baseless the allegations of the leader of the opposition are.

“BJP, on the first day, filed 677 candidate nominations (Gram Panchayat: 568; Panchayat Samiti: 95; Zilla Parishad: 14) which demonstrates their active engagement in the process. The number speaks for itself. But Mr. Adhikari’s conspiratorial disposition continues to overshadow his commitment to the truth. Let’s rise above baseless speculations and focus on facts for a more constructive discourse,” Ghosh claimed in a Twitter message issued on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari, posting a video on his Twitter handle, claimed that the block development office at Saltora in Bankura district had allowed a local Trinamool Congress leader to collect nomination papers to indiscriminately collect nomination papers flouting the commission prescribed norms that not more than four nomination papers should be given to any person.

According to him, this special preference has been given to the ruling party in a situation when opposition candidates are managing to reach the BDO Offices for collecting nomination papers, braving the obstacles and hurdles placed by the ruling party goons in connivance with the state and are being made to wait for long hours in queues.