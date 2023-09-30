‘108’ ambulance services expands network in Warangal

These ambulances are stationed at vital locations including Warangal Railway Station, Matwada Fire Station and Ursu Centre under the GWMC limits of the district.

30 September 23

Warangal: As part of its efforts to enhance emergency healthcare services in Warangal district, the Telangana government is expanding its ‘108’ services to swiftly transport people in life-threatening situations to hospitals. Recently, the government allocated four new ‘108′ ambulances to the district, bolstering the existing fleet of 11 ambulances. These ambulances are stationed at vital locations including Warangal Railway Station, Matwada Fire Station and Ursu Centre under the GWMC limits of the district.

Medical officers are also utilizing GPS technology to identify dynamic hot spots within their respective mandals. This enables quicker response times and the provision of essential medical care. The medical staff operates in two shifts to ensure round-the-clock availability.

The impact of these emergency services in the district has been substantial, with thousands of individuals benefiting each year. Programme Manager of ‘108’ Services, Sivakumar said 14,176 people were served in 2017-18, followed by 13,335 in 2018-19, 12,959 in 2019-20, 10,868 in 2020-21, 12,731 in 2021-22, and notable 17,013 in 2022-23. The new ambulances have also started working from the last month, he added.

The recent addition of four ambulances further strengthens the emergency response capabilities in the district, with these vehicles now stationed in Narsampeta, Nallabelli, Nekkonda and Parvatgiri Mandals.

In a dedicated effort to improve newborn care, the government has sanctioned a specialized ambulance for CKM Hospital. This move aligns with the growing number of deliveries at CKM Hospital due to government policies.

Additionally, the government has allocated an extra mortuary vehicle (hearse vehicle) to the MGM Hospital in addition to an existing vehicle. Recognising the need for enhanced mortuary services, this additional vehicle ensures the timely and respectful transportation of bodies from MGM to their final resting places.