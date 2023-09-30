KITSW holds sapling plantation drive under Swachh Bharat Mission

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:38 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hanamkonda: KITS, Warangal, has conducted a sapling plantation programme on Saturday on its campus here under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The event was organized jointly by the NCC and NSS Volunteers and the Student Activity Centre of the college.

Former Professor KG Narayankhedkar from IIT Bombay has launched the programme by planting a sapling and addressing the gathering. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of tree plantation in combating environmental issues such as deforestation, soil erosion, and global warming. He also said that trees enhance the beauty of the campus and balance the environment.

KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the entire programme was marked by the spirit of unity and shared social responsibility. He congratulated and appreciated the team of NSS and NCC student volunteers under SAC for their efforts in making the event a success. Over 100 NSS and NCC volunteers from the college participated in the plantation programme. They planted saplings of various species of trees throughout the campus.