Voting percentage declined in erstwhile Karimnagar

Despite the increase in number of voters, voting percentage has declined in almost all 13 assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Karimnagar district when compared to 2018 elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Karimnagar: Despite the increase in number of voters, voting percentage has declined in almost all 13 assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Karimnagar district when compared to 2018 elections. When compared to the previous election, there is a 4.32 per cent drop in voting in Karimnagar district this time around. An overall of 75.31 per cent polling is recorded in the district as against 79.63 per cent votes polled in 2018 elections.

In Peddapalli, 77.96 per cent voters exercised their votes as against 80.47 per cent in the previous election. There is 2.51 per cent decline. Voting has fallen to 76.83 per cent from 80.47 in Jagtial district subsequent drop to 3.64 per cent. There is a 3.04 per cent decline in voting in Rajanna-Sircilla. 77.68 per cent of electors cast their votes as against 80.72 per cent turnout in 2018.

If going into constituency wise figures, 63.23 per cent voting is recorded in Karimnagar assembly segment as against 69.29 per cent in 2018 polls, Choppadandi-77.77 (79.73), Manakondur-83.19 (85.36), Huzurabad-83.19 (84.40) and Husnabad-84.66 (83.94). There is a 0.72 per cent hike in polling in Husnabad.

In Peddapalli district, Ramagundam recorded 68.71 per cent against 71.94, Manthani-82.71 (85.41) and Peddapalli-77.96 (84.08). Korutla-75.62 (75.84), Dharmapuri-79.54 (80.19) and Jagtial-75.42 (78.83), Sircilla-77 (80.54) and Vemulawada-78.42 (80.62). Election authorities’ efforts to increase polling percentage by bringing the voters to polling stations to cast their votes seemed to have not yielded result. Besides widespread publicity about the importance of voting, polling stations were also decorated attractively to attract the electorates.

Special polling stations with names of Disabled, Women, First-time voters, Youth, Model, Green, and so on established in selected places this time around. However, they may have not attracted voters.