11 involved in a gang fight arrested in Khammam

Seven others who were absconding would be arrested soon, said CI Balakrishna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 09:30 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: The two-town police booked a case against 18 youths, 11 were arrested and sent to remand, informed CI Balakrishna.

Seven others who were absconding would be arrested soon, he said. The accused were involved in a gang fight on Saturday night. The accused involved in a dispute with the owners of dhaba at Kodad crossroads in Khammam Rural mandal over payment of a bill attacked some persons of Teldarpalli village.

Also Read Man held for murder of beggar in Secunderabad

Enupa Rambabu of Teldarpalli injured in the clash was brought to the Government General Hospital for treatment. Some youths of Teldarpalli came to the hospital to see him; while they were returning back they were attacked by some youths from Revathi Centre, Mustafanagar and other areas with sticks and stones.

Khammam Rural SI Suresh was also injured in the attack while stopping the clashing youths.