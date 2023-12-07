11-year-old boy dies in road mishap in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Medak: In a tragic incident, a 11-year-old boy died after a lorry hit him while he was riding a bicycle at Makkarajupet village of Chegunta mandal on Thursday. The victim was Erragolla Nagesh, son of Rajitha and Ramesh.

The couple constructed a house recently in the village and were organising a housewarming ceremony. They sent Nagesh to a shop to fetch some things.

While he was returning home, the lorry driver, who was allegedly talking over the phone while driving, knocked down him. The boy died on the spot.

A case has been registered.