Medak: BRS leader, son die in road accident in Narsingi

The car ran over the road divider and rammed into an oncoming goods lorry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 AM, Sat - 22 July 23

Medak: A senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and his son died in a road accident on the national highway at Valluru village in Narsingi Mandal on Saturday morning.

The victims were Kethavath Thourya Nayak (45) and his son Ankit (19). Thourya Nayak had worked as a BRS President in Narsingi in the past. He was also a former chairman of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative society of Narsingi Mandal and former MPTC of Narsampally village in the Mandal. Nayak is said to have lost control over the steering after his car’s tyre burst. The car ran over the road divider and rammed into an oncoming goods lorry.

Both father and son died on the spot. The police retrieved the bodies from the mangled remains of the car. The bodies were shifted to the Community Health Centre in Toopran for postmortem. A case was registered.