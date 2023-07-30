115 villages marooned in Andhra Pradesh

Nearly 115 villages were marooned in the Chinturu, Vararamachandrapuram and Koonavaram mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the agency with the Godavari and Sabari rivers in spate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Nearly 115 villages were marooned in the Chinturu, Vararamachandrapuram and Koonavaram mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the agency with the Godavari and Sabari rivers in spate.

Visakhapatnam: Nearly 115 villages were marooned in the Chinturu, Vararamachandrapuram and Koonavaram mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the agency with the Godavari and Sabari rivers in spate.

About 20,000 flood-affected victims are taking shelter in the rehabilitation centres.

Traffic on the national highway connecting Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chattisgarh also remained paralysed for the past five days. Flood waters had entered the highway connecting Chintur and Odisha between Kuggyuguru and Nimmalagudem, and also on the main highway between Chatti and Singannagudem.

The bridge on the river Sabari between Koonavaram and Vararamachandrapuram was also fully submerged, reports said.