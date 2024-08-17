11th season of One World Fusion 2024 organised in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 05:48 PM

Hyderabad: In aid of Autism Ashram, the 11th season of One World Fusion 2024 was organised by Sangitanjaly Foundation in association with Telangana Tourism and State government at Ravindra Bharathi.

The One World Fusion, is a right mix of melody and rhythm from Western, Indian and Bollywood genres, where there is impromptu improvisation happening all the time, without compromising on the very aesthetics of music, said Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, who curated the concert along with GIMA award Winner Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee.

Grammy Award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan took the concert to a different level with his Mohan Veena and was equally well supported by Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee on Tabla, a press release said.

Trumpet King of India, Kishore Sodha played the popular Bollywood hit numbers, Ujjayeni Roy came with her soft and mellifluous numbers followed by a duet with Kishore Sodhaji while Vinod Rathod played his popular numbers.

The finale item was Raag Desh on Mohan Veena and jammed by Kishore Sodha on Saxaphone, vocal by Ujjayeni and Chandni and the other instruments.