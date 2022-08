| 12 Year Old Girl Dies Father Injured After Tractor Hits Two Wheeler In Gajwel

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:10 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Siddipet: A-12-year old girl, who was pillion riding her father’s bike, died when a tractor hit the two-wheeler at Education Hub in Gajwel Town on Thursday.

The victim was of Aishwarya of Akkaram village of Gajwel Mandal. Her father Yadagiri was taking her to school when the incident happened. Yadagiri (39) sustained serious injuries.

The body was taken to Area Hospital Gajwel for postmortem. Yadagiri is undergoing treatment in the same hospital.