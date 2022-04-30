Man beaten to death by in-laws in Mahabubabad

Published Date - 10:43 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Representational Image

Mahabubabad: A man was beaten to death allegedly by his in-laws at Velubelli village of Kothaguda mandal in the district on Friday night. The deceased was Irendla Yadagiri (35).

Yadagiri married Rasala Swapna, daughter of Rasala Somaiah and Sammakka of the same village. For a few months, the family affairs were smooth. But of late, there were regular clashes with the in-laws.

On Friday night, Yadagiri had an argument with his wife and his in-laws including wife. During the heated argument, he was allegedly attacked by in-laws. He succumbed to the injuries on the spot at his in-laws’ house. The police registered a case on Saturday and shifted the body to Narsampet for postmortem. The investigation into the case is on.

