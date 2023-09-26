128th birth anniversary of Chakali Ailamma celebrated at GHMC headquarters

GHMC on Tuesday celebrated Chakali Ailamma's 128th birth anniversary at their headquarters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:16 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: Commemorating her pivotal role in the Telangana Armed Struggle, GHMC on Tuesday celebrated Chakali Ailamma‘s 128th birth anniversary at their headquarters. Remembered for being a democrat who fought for the rights of the oppressed, she is one of the tallest leaders in the region’s history.

Along with GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Additional Commissioner Sneha Sabarish Saroja, Joint Commissioner Jayant, and other officials paid their respects to Ilamma.

In honor of her sacrifices, the State government organizes programs on Ailamma Jayanti every year. Many welfare schemes for the welfare for the development of women, BC, and MBC communities have also been implemented.