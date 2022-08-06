12,946 candidates to appear for SI written exam in Adilabad

File Photo

Adilabad: Elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of a written preliminary examination to recruit Sub-Inspectors of Police slated to be held on Sunday.

As many as 12,946 candidates will appear for the examination in erstwhile Adilabad district. A total of 37 centres were arranged for organising the test. Prohibitory orders were imposed under the Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code was imposed at the venues to prevent untoward incidents and to restrict movement of more than 10 persons. Xerox centres will remain closed around the centres.

A sum of 3,355 candidates will attend the test and eight centres were identified in Adilabad district. All the centres are situated in Adilabad district headquarters. They are Government Degree College situated opposite to I Town police station, Government Degree College in Shantinagar, Aditya Junior College, Nalanda College of Mavala, Gouthami Degree College, Vidyarthi College, Little Flower School and CBR School.

Seventeen centres were formed in Mancherial for conducting the test to 5,727 candidates in Mancherial district. Six centres were arranged in Nirmal and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts each. A sum of 2,372 candidates will attend the examination in Nirmal district, while 1,492 aspirants of SI jobs are going to appear the exam in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Candidates are advised to carry their hall tickets, hall ticket affixed with passport-sized photographs and to arrive at the centres at 9 am. The examination will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. Female aspirants are advised not to apply mehendi or tattoos to their hands to avoid inconvenience during scanning of thumbs by biometric devices.