13 arrested in Suryapet realtor murder case

By | Published: 12:34 am 12:40 am

Suryapet: Chivvemla police on Tuesday arrested 13 persons in connection with the murder of realtor Gurram Shashidhar Reddy at Kudakuda on February 2.

The arrested were identified as Uppala Srinivas(53), a native of Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, Sheik Jhani, a native of Chinnamamili village of Maddirala village of Suryapet district, Medhari Venu(38), Mekala Praveen(32), Challa Purna Chander Reddy (40), Panga Ravi (37), Ginnarapu Ravinder (32), Veeragoni Srinivas(32), Ambala Kumara Swamy (39), Era Vinay (29), Mekala Ramesh(48), Abbaramena Ramesh (38) and Gottimukkala raja Reddy(55), who belongs to Warangal district. The police arrested them from a hideout in Suryapet where they were taking shelter after the murder.

Presenting the arrested persons before the media, Suryapet Deputy Superintendent of Police S Mohan Kumar said that dispute over eight acres of land located on Kudakuda road led to the brutal murder of Shashidhar Reddy. Srinivas, also a realtor, engaged 12 persons to kill Shashidar following an agreement to extend Rs one lakh and one gunta of land to each person. The hired killers succeeded in killing Shashidhar Reddy in the fourth attempt after two failed attempts in Suryapet and one in Hyderabad.

Srinivas has developed enmity with Shashidhar after the latter allegedly occupied land owned by him on Kudakuda road of Suryapet.

Killers fixed GPS device to victim’s car

After failing to kill Shashidhar Reddy in earlier attempts, the hired killers fixed a GPS device to his car and kept a watch on his movements through an android app TGG IOT that was installed on Medhari Venu’s mobile phone.

When Shashidhar Reddy went to his agricultural field at 6.30 pm on February 2, the killers, using the GPS system, traced him to the location and attacked him with sickles. The hired killers used an autorickshaw to reach the spot and escape from the place after the murder.

The DSP made it clear that none of the accused in the case were former Naxalites as reported in a section of the media. Suryapet (rural) Circle Inspector B Vittal Reddy, Chivvemla Sub-Inspector P Lokesh, Athmakur(S) Sub-Inspector Balu Naik were also present.

