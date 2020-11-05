13 nabbed for cricket betting in Asifabad

The police seized five mobile phones and Rs 12,000 from them.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: As many as 13 persons were arrested by sleuths of a Task Force for allegedly involving in online betting on the ongoing IPL T-20 cricket games at Easgaon village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Thursday. The police seized five mobile phones and Rs 12,000 from them.

Task Force Inspector Rana Prathap said that the accused were Presenjit Saha, Sowmitra Sarkar, Shanu Das, Krishna Mandal, Mahesh, Lonare Ashok, Vikram Mandal, Manikkar, Varun, Abhishek Singh, Kamalesh, Parimal Das and Prashanth Mandal, all belonging to Easgaon.

They were detained when they were indulging in the betting following a tip-off. During the interrogations, Presenjit confessed to committing the offence to make fast bucks in shortcut means. He admitted that they were luring youngsters of Easgaon and Kaghau town promising higher returns. He revealed that they were indulging in the act for quite a long time.

Easgaon Sub-Inspector K Sandeep Kumar, Task Force SI Sattar, constables Madhu, Thirupati, Ramesh and Vijay took part in the operation.

