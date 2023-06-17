13-year-old boy kidnapped from Hyderabad rescued in Jangaon

Police successfully rescued 13-year-old Harshavardhan from the clutches of his kidnappers on the outskirts of Ramachandrapuram village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Jangaon: In a swift operation, the police successfully rescued 13-year-old Harshavardhan from the clutches of his kidnappers on the outskirts of Ramachandrapuram village in Kodakandla mandal under Palakurthi circle in the district on Saturday.

The boy, hailing from Anandbagh area in Hyderabad, was allegedly abducted in the morning. Promptly responding to the distress call, the Hyderabad Special Operations Team (SOT) immediately sprang into action, launching an intensive investigation to locate the kidnappers.

As the investigation progressed, the Warangal Police received information suggesting that the abductors had taken Harshavardhan to Palakurthi area. Acting upon the orders issued by the CP, Palakurthi Circle Inspector Vishweshwar swiftly coordinated with Kodakandla police constable Raghupathi who was conducting routine vehicle checks. Following the alert, Raghupathi diligently checked each passing vehicle, and identified the vehicle transporting the abducted boy.

The kidnappers were immediately taken into custody by the Hyderabad SOT, who subsequently handed them over to the police station for further legal proceedings.