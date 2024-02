13000+ Appointment Letters Given, 2 Lakh+ Govt. Jobs Offered | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy pledged to create 2 lakh government jobs, handed appointment letters to 13,444 constable candidates, and laid the foundation stone for a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 05:05 PM

