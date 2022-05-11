13,000 jobs to be notified in health sector, Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:31 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana government in the coming weeks will notify 13,000 jobs in the health department, Health Minister, T Harish Rao, during the launch of the T-Diagnostics mini-hub at Narsingi on Wednesday, said.

After the inauguration of the mini hub and the T-Diagnostic mobile app, Harish Rao said that massive efforts are underway to augment medical infrastructure at every level in Telangana. “A 2,000 bed facility will be established at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), in addition to the 200-bed Mother and Child Health (MCH) centre at Gandhi Hospital and NIMS. In the last few years, we have established 350 Basthi Dawakhanas, which are providing a wide range of health care services to the urban poor at the local level,” he said.

At present, each Basthi Dawakhana in Hyderabad is offering 57 diagnostic services to patients, which will be enhanced to 134 diagnostic services in the coming months. With the launch of 10 more mini-hubs, we have so far launched 20 radiology labs that provide free digital X-ray, 2D-Echo, Ultrasound and ECG services to patients, the Minister said.

All efforts are underway to ensure organ transplantation surgeries are taken-up in Government tertiary hospitals. High-end surgeries like joint and knee replacements surgeries have already started in Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and in district teaching hospitals, he said.

Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP Ranjit Reddy, MLC, Patnam Mahender Reddy, MLA, Prakash Goud and other senior health officials were present at the launch of the T-diagnostic mini-hub at Narsingi.

Overall, 10 T-Diagnostic mini-hubs were launched in Hyderabad on Wednesday with local public representatives participating in the inaugural functions of the diagnostic facilities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .