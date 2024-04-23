CM Revanth Reddy accepts Harish Rao’s challenge

“Farmers do not have to worry about their loans. I appeal to the banks not to trouble the farmers, the State government takes the responsibility of their loans,” Revanth Reddy said while interacting with party workers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 06:20 PM

File photo

Mahabubnagar : Accepting former Minister T Harish Rao’s challenge on the farm loan waiver, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Congress government would implement the loan waiver before August 15 and appealed to the farmers not to worry.

“Come what may, before August 15, the Rs.2 lakh farm loan waiver will be implemented. I challenge Harish Rao to disband his party if I succeed,” Revanth Reddy said at Kodangal on Tuesday.

Admitting that banks were serving notices to the farmers over loans, the Chief Minister said due to the elections code, the farm loan waiver got delayed.

After Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, a leader from Palamuru had now become the Chief Minister. From the days of pleading with others to sanction roads and nalas, Kodangal has now risen to the stage of get development works sanctioned in 119 constituencies and finalizing candidates for any election, he said.

Coming down heavily on BJP Mahabubnagar candidate DK Aruna, the Chief Minister sought to know as to why the BJP leader failed to get national status for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme.

Former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy had approved Makthal- Narayanpet lift irrigation project but Aruna had opposed it, he said, adding that the Krishna-Vikarabad railway line was pending for nearly 20 years but Aruna could not get it done despite being the BJP national vice president.

“BJP is creating communal differences between people to derive political mileage. One should not fall prey to their cheap politics,” he said.