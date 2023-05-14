135 killed, over 20K displaced in recent flooding, landslides in Rwanda

The government had previously said 131 people were killed, 94 others injured and nearly 9,000 displaced after disasters triggered by heavy rains hit western, northern and southern provinces of Rwanda on May 2 and 3.

Kigali: At least 135 people died and one more is still missing following recent flooding and landslides in parts of Rwanda, the government said.

“Some 110 people were injured in the disasters and 13 are still admitted in health facilities,” said the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management in its latest update on Saturday, adding that more than 20,000 people were displaced after 5,963 houses were destroyed in different provinces of the country, and they are accommodated at 83 temporary sites.

The Ministry said 20 national roads, 12 power stations and eight water treatment plants were also destroyed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting those affected while visiting the areas affected by disasters in Rubavu district on Friday.