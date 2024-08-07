16, 024 posts to be engaged on contract, outsourcing and honorarium in new medical colleges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 12:10 PM

Hyderabad: To fill-up vacant faculty posts at newly established medical colleges across Telangana, the State government has accorded permission to the Director of Medical Education (DME) to engage 16, 024 faculty posts and other clinical and on-clinical services under various categories on contract, outsourcing and honorarium basis.

In the past two to three years, the Telangana State has witnessed a massive rise in government teaching hospitals. In fact, between 2022 and 2025, a total of 27 Government medical colleges have been established in Telangana, which need faculty posts to be filled-up.

Out of the 16, 024 posts for various categories, a total of 4, 013 services will be engaged on contract basis, 9, 684 services will be engaged on outsourcing basis, about 2, 322 services on honorarium basis and 5 on MTS basis. The posts will be engaged for a period of 1 year between April, 2024 and April, 2025 or till the regular posts are filled-up or till the actual need ceases, whichever is earlier, a Government Order (GO.Rt.No 920 dated April, 18, 2024), said.

The vacant positions/services created after the completion of recently held General Transfers in Osmania Medical College (OMC) and Gandhi Medical College will also be engaged on contract, outsourcing and honorarium basis.

“In addition to engaging Professors, Assistant Professors and Associate Professors on contract basis, the State health department will have to rope-in the entire staffing of non-clinical and clinical staff from scratch in all the 25 to 27 newly established medical colleges in Telangana State. While the salaries are on par with UGC scales, it remains to be seen whether the State health department manages to successfully engage all the services on a temporary basis in the coming months,” senior health officials said.