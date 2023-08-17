161 ‘Children of the State’ identified in GWMC jurisdictions

GWMC has identified 161 orphaned children under its jurisdiction spreading over Hanamkonda and Warangal following a field survey covering over 2.45 lakh households.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 05:01 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has identified 161 orphaned children under its jurisdiction spreading over two districts – Hanamkonda and Warangal – following a field survey covering over 2.45 lakh households. The officials have submitted a report with all the details in a format as directed by the State government. These orphans had lost both their parents and were taking refuge in homes of their relatives.

The survey was conducted in all 66 wards of the GWMC and the orphans were identified based on various criteria. The officials said the survey was conducted to ensure that no orphan was left out and that they would be able to avail of the benefits of the State government’s new “Orphan Policy”, which envisaged taking care of orphans as ‘Children of the State’.

The State government wants to introduce the Orphan Policy to provide comprehensive support to orphans in the State. Under the policy, the government will adopt orphans and provide them with all amenities on humanitarian grounds, such as education, healthcare, and financial assistance.

The efforts have been welcomed by several organizations working for the welfare of orphans. Mandala Parashuramulu, former Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), erstwhile Warangal district, has urged the government to ensure financial assistance to the orphan children for overseas education on the lines of schemes that are available for the Dalits, tribals and BCs. He also said the government should also consider facilitating orphans to get marriage alliances, take special care of HIV infected children among the orphans and also help them get married to HIV infected after attaining a stipulated age.