Warangal floods: Nala encroachments worsen devastation

To address the emergency, authorities evacuated residents from the affected zones.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Warangal: Nala encroachments and illegal constructions within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of several tanks and lakes have resulted in inundation, exacerbating the impact of heavy rains in Warangal and Hanamkonda. Over 80 residential colonies were submerged due to the floods under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Despite the rainfall subsiding on Thursday and Friday, the flood situation persisted, causing immense distress to residents in Bhavani Nagar, Naimnagar, Peddammagadda, Kapuwada, Jawahar colony, some localities on the Hunter road, NTR Nagar, Garibnagar, Santoshimatha Colony, Prashanth Nagar, SRR Thota, DK Nagar, Siva Nagar, Kashibugga, Enumamula market areas, Pochammakunta, Ashok Nagar, Goku Nagar, and Battala bazaar. In some of these areas, water levels reached up to two feet, remaining stagnant until 10 am on Friday.

To address the emergency, authorities evacuated residents from the affected zones. However, several people still found themselves stranded in their homes, facing shortages of essential supplies like food and water.

The government has initiated rescue operations and is working to provide relief to the affected communities. Nevertheless, the extent of the flooding has led to significant damage to both property and infrastructure. It is alleged that despite being advised by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, the officials failed to widen the Bondhivagu Nala, which could have mitigated the situation. Additionally, the incomplete smart roads under the Smart City Mission are also being blamed for contributing to the inundation.

Santhosh Manduva, the founder president of Sulakshya Seva Samithi, an NGO, said that 23 years ago his home in Bhavani Nagar was submerged during heavy rains. He lamented that the situation remains unchanged even now, emphasizing the need for permanent solutions rather than temporary measures.

Dr Suresh Devath, who runs the NGO Society for Public Welfare and Initiative (SPWI), emphasized that while climate change was a factor, illegal encroachments play a significant role in exacerbating the situation. He urged officials to devise long-term strategies, including infrastructure improvements and policy changes, to avoid repeated suffering for the people during every monsoon season and to alleviate the burden on the public exchequer.