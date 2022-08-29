17-year-old struck dead by lightning in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A youngster Ajay died after being struck by lightning when he was working in an agriculture field at Gopalpur village in Lingapur mandal on Monday.

He was removing weed in their agriculture field on the outskirts of the village, when lightning struck him. Other farmers noticed the body and alerted his family members, who in turn rushed to the spot and brought the body home. Incidentally, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district registered light rains.

On June 19, Sende Nagu Bai (35), a woman farmer and her son Vishnu (6) were killed on the spot after being struck by lightning while five others sustained injuries when they were sowing seeds in their agriculture field at Indani village in Wankidi mandal.