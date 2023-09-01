18 NGOs contribute towards Aapda Rahat Kosh

Ramesh Attri presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards Aapda Rahat Kosh on behalf of 18 NGOs working under Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society today.

By ANI Published Date - 11:05 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Ramesh Attri presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards Aapda Rahat Kosh on behalf of 18 NGOs working under Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society today.

Shimla: Project Director of ‘CARE’ NGO, Ramesh Attri presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards Aapda Rahat Kosh on behalf of 18 NGOs working under Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society today.

Chief Minister thanked the contributors for this noble gesture and said that such contributions will go a long way in providing succour to the affected families during the period of crisis. He urged the philanthropists and affluent sections of society to contribute liberally towards the noble cause.

The NGOs that made contributions are Y.R.G. Care One Stop Centre, Himachal Pradesh, Sunrise Shiksha Samiti Una, Community Action for Rural Excellence district Sirmaur, Sant Nischal Singh Foundation Parwanoo, district Solan, Aarushi Grameen Sansthan, district Solan, Layul Tribal Welfare Association Bilaspur, NCPI Plus, Society for Rural Development and Action, district Mandi, Society for Human Interest in Rural Advancement, Dharamshala, Society for Hilly Welfare, District Hamirpur, Sahyog Una, Spark Shimla, Him Grameen Vikas Sansthan, Jwalaji, district Kangra, Akhil Bharatiya Samajik Swasthya Sangh, Shimla, Social Action for Rural Development of Hilly Area, district Sirmaur, Action Research and Training Institute, district Solan, Osheen Sanstha, district Chamba and Manas Kalyan Bahuuddeshia Society Manali.

Earlier, The Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Gazetted Officers’ Association led by its President Geeta Sharma, on behalf of the Association, presented a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards Aapda Rahat Kosh, here on Thursday.