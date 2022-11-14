18 per cent of men in Telangana are Pre-diabetic or Diabetic: NFHS

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:36 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: Over 18 per cent of men in Telangana are pre-diabetic or diabetic with high blood sugar levels >140 mg/dl, according to the National Family Health Survey.

Prevalence is higher in the South and eastern States with 27 per cent in Kerala, 22 per cent in Tamil Nadu, and 22 per cent in Andhra Pradesh.

Pre-diabetes is when one has a higher-than-normal blood sugar level, but not enough to qualify as a diagnosis of diabetes. Diabetes, on the other hand, is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar, where the hormone insulin moves sugar from the blood into your cells to be stored.

The main causes of diabetes would be the genes in some people and lifestyle changes. The primary treatment of this would be insulin, various types of insulin are commonly used by people with type 1 diabetes while diet and exercise help some people manage type 2 diabetes. When lifestyle changes are not enough, one will have to take medications.

A few symptoms of diabetes are feeling more thirsty than usual, losing weight, feeling tired, having blurry vision, frequent urination and poor muscle strength.