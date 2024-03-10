2BHK beneficiaries demand government to provide amenities and occupation

It has been months since the beneficiaries were allotted ownership certificates, but they are yet to be allowed to occupy their flats. Worried over the delay in permitting occupation of their flats, many beneficiaries on Sunday resolved to form an umbrella organization, the 2BHK Welfare Association.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 11:12 PM

Hyderabad: The excitement that was there among many double bedroom house beneficiaries during last September and October is now gradually turning into anxiety.

M Swarnalatha, a resident of Kavadiguda, was allotted a double bedroom house at Muraharipally, Shamirpet. “I visit the place just to ensure it is not occupied by others. Though the government issued a patta, I am worried,” says Swarnalatha.

Another beneficiary Anuradha was allotted a house at the Ahmedguda project last October and was issued the ownership certificate and keys as well. However, after the elections, the remaining works in these townships are not yet completed.

“There is no water or power. Why cannot the government provide all the amenities and let us stay in our houses?” asks Anuradha. She says security guards at the project do not permit the beneficiaries to look at their houses.

Many 2BHK beneficiaries from different areas turned up at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram, Baghlingampally and demanded the government to take up the works.

Jhansi, who was allotted a house at Dundigul says they pay a rent of Rs.6,000 in Bansilalpet. “My husband is an auto driver and these days his income is not encouraging. If the government provides water, power and other facilities, we can save the rent and manage other things,” says Jhansi.

Hyderabad Citizens Forum president M Srinivas Rao said due to the delay in permitting the beneficiaries occupy the flats, the lifts at many projects had gone defunct. In this regard, representations would be submitted to GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Monday, he said.

Extending support to the beneficiaries, MLC A Narsi Reddy demanded the government to expedite the works for providing water, power and other facilities at the 2BHK projects in a month and facilitate the beneficiaries live in their houses.

“City buses should be operated to these complexes for the convenience of residents. If it fails to address these issues early, we will stage protests,” Narsi Reddy said.