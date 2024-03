| All Committees Of Bharat Jagruthi Dissolved With Immediate Effect

In a single sentence statement, BRS MLC K Kavitha said the decision comes into force with immediate effect.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 07:38 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday dissolved all the committees of organisation including foreign, national, State, district, mandal and village level committees.

In a single sentence statement, she said the decision comes into force with immediate effect.

However, the exact reasons for the decision were not specified.