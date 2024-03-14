Young farmer electrocuted in Adilabad

It is learnt that he touched an electrified fence meant for preventing crop damage by wild animals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 05:12 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: A 29-year old farmer was electrocuted when he accidentally touched a live wire at his farm at Kapparla village in Thamsi mandal on Thursday.

Thamsi police said that Mallela Akshay died on the spot when he came into contact with a live wire while working in his agriculture field.

Other farmers noticed his body and alerted his family members. It is learnt that he touched an electrified fence meant for preventing crop damage by wild animals.

The farmer is survived by a wife and daughter. Based on a complaint received from his family members, a case was registered.