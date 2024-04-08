Farmer dies of electrocution in Warangal

The family members informed the police about the incident who shifted his body to government hospital for postmortem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 08:31 PM

Representational Image

Warangal: A 50-year-old farmer died after being electrocuted while trying to start a borewell motor in Kodtimat Tanda of Khanapur mandal of the district on Monday.

According to reports, the farmer Banoth Chander was trying to start a borewell in his father’s fields and unknowingly came into contact with live wire and died on the spot.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.