Farmer electrocuted in Siddipet district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 06:50 PM

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old farmer was electrocuted while resolving a technical glitch at Anantha Sagar village in Chinnakodur mandal on Saturday.

Mongala Lakshmaiah had gone to his field on Saturday morning to irrigate his paddy field.

He came in touch with live electric wires in a bid to resolve a technical problem. Lakshmaiah died on the spot.

A case has been registered.