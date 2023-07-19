2 suspects held for bike theft in Pune wanted by NIA Pune

When they were being taken to their house for a search they tried to escape, the police team nabbed two while one managed to flee.

By ANI Published Date - 10:10 AM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Two men caught by the Pune police on Tuesday for suspected bike theft are wanted by NIA in a Rajasthan state case and carry a reward of 5 lakhs each.

Two suspected bike thieves were caught in the early hours on Tuesday morning here by the Kothrud police patrolling team. Police officials Pradeep Chavan and Amol Nazan caught them in the early morning at 2.45 am.

When they were being taken to their house for a search they tried to escape, the police team nabbed two while one managed to flee.

In the subsequent house search, one live round, four mobiles, and a laptop was seized.

During the investigation, it was found that the two suspects namely Imran Khan and Md. Yunus Saki were wanted by NIA and had a reward of Rs 5 lakhs each.

Commissioner of Pune Police Ritesh Kumar said, “Pune Police nabbed two accused namely Imran Khan and Md Yunus Saki.

Both were wanted by NIA in a Rajasthan state case and carried a reward of 5 lakhs each. Both were detained by police during a patrol in the city while they were trying to steal a bike on 18 July early morning in the Kothrud area.

Subsequently in their house search police seized one live round, four mobile phones and a laptop. They were in hiding in a shelter in Pune for the last 16-17 months. Further investigation is on.”