2020, a hectic but fruitful year for GHMC

Hyderabad: From improving the road infrastructure, modernising its waste collection and developing green spaces to giving the citizens of Hyderabad a wondrous Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, the year 2020 has been a busy and eventful one for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

As the year 2020 started to inch towards a closure, the civic body machinery was also involved in peaceful conduct of the GHMC elections.

And following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on providing 2BHK houses to the poor, their construction is going on briskly. The units, which were completed at Singam Cheruvu Thanda, Syed Saheb Ka Bada, Chittramma Basthi, Erukala Nancharamma Basthi, Rythu Bazar Vanasthalipuram, were allotted to the aspirants.

During the Covid-induced lockdown, sanitation workers, who were on frontline duty, took up special measures in keeping the city clean. During those hard times, the civic body provided free meals every day to 50,000 daily wagers and workers of small establishments, which were closed due to the lockdown. The shelter was also provided to the homeless through 19 shelters in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and ensured that medical check-ups were conducted at such facilities.

The real estate sector in the Greater Hyderabad has kept making significant progress since the formation of the State, with permits were issued for constructions totalling to 10,43,55,005 sft for 917 projects from 2015 to 2019. Permits were also issued for 11,024 housing projects from 2015 to 2019 while the building permissions issued during the same period were 65,953.

As part of the first phase of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), 26 major roads were widened, and multilevel flyovers and major junctions were developed on the respective routes to pave the way for signal-free traffic. As part of this, seven skyways, 11 major corridors, 68 major roads and 54 grade separators were taken up. Of these, the construction of nine flyovers, four underpasses, three ROBs/RUBs and one cable bridge was completed at a cost of Rs 1,010.77 crore. Another 20 developmental works are in progress at a cost of Rs 4,741.97 crore. The DPRs of five projects are ready at a cost of Rs 2,310 crore.

To reduce the traffic load on main roads, the GHMC has undertaken development of missing link roads. In the first phase, 37 missing roads were identified and the works are under progress.

Another major achievement of the civic body has been the restoration and conservation of heritage buildings. MJ Market was restored at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

Elections to 150 wards in the first week of December were successfully conducted despite time constraints. The election, which was held through ballot boxes after a long time, was successfully conducted by deploying almost 36,000 staff. Covid-19 rules were strictly adhered to and the electoral process was conducted peacefully. Among the innovative initiatives, the GHMC built the first dog park in the country at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore in an area of 1.30 acres at Kondapur in the Serilingampally zone.

The other major efforts include the construction of multipurpose function halls, junction improvement and beautification, and construction of 31 graveyards at a cost of Rs 42.66 crore.

