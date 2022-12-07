2024 polls will be Chandrababu’s last: AP CM Jagan

Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Vijayawada: The 2024 general elections would be last for the Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu contests and there was no way he could win again having intimidated the backward classes, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy observed here on Wednesday.

Addressing a mammoth meeting of the backward classes –`Yanaho BCs’ at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here, he noted that while injustice was meted out to the BCs during the TDP regime, they were made partners in the present YSR Congress Party government.

“You may point out this fact to Chandrababu who while in power threatened the BCs saying he would clip their wings. You remind him of his unfulfilled promises to you, how he cheated you and teach him a fitting lesson in the elections,” he stated.

Claiming that all the promises made to the BC communities were fulfilled by him, Jagan said that the poor were accorded priority in welfare schemes with Rs.3,19,228 crore spent for people’ economic empowerment. “Of this, we spent 80 per cent on the poor. While the debts increased by 19 per cent during Chandrababu regime, it was only 15 per cent now, he revealed.

“Chandrababu will certainly face his last elections in 2024. We are fighting with the evil and landlords which is inevitable. We should note to which community Chandrababu, his backbone yellow brothers and adopted son belong.

They would file cases in the court when we want to provide housing to the poor. They are enemies of the poor and never had good intentions. YSRCP stands for social justice and works for humanity. There is going to be a fight between sincerity and betrayal. You tell them that we are going to win by a bigger margin in 2024,” he stated.