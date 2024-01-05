2024 T20 World Cup schedule unveiled: India to face Pakistan on June 9

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the schedule for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup on Friday.

For the first time in cricket history, 20 teams are participating in the event, with 55 matches scheduled to be played. India, Pakistan, Ireland, USA, and Canada are placed in Group A.

India is set to clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 in New York. Similarly, Group B comprises England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman.

Group C includes New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, while Group D consists of South Africa, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The event, commencing on June 1, is scheduled to be held across the United States and the West Indies. The finals are slated for June 29.

The tournament’s opening match will feature USA versus Canada on June 1.

The 20 teams are divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D.

Team India’s matches in the League stage are as follows:

India vs Ireland – June 5 – New York

India vs Pakistan – June 9 – New York

India vs USA – June 12 – New York

India vs Canada – June 15 – Florida