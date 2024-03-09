2025-2026 Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowships

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 04:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowships aim to provide Indian faculty, researchers, and professionals the opportunity to teach, conduct research, or combine teaching and research at a U.S. institution. Depending on the U.S. host institution, the grantee may contribute towards developing a curriculum and conducting workshops and seminars. These fellowships are for four to nine months.

Applications are invited in the fields of: Agricultural Sciences; Anthropology; Bioengineering; Chemistry; Computer Science (including, but not limited to, cyber security, digital economy, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics); Earth Sciences; Economics; Education Policy and Planning; Energy Studies; History; Language/Literature/Linguistics; Materials Science (with emphasis on environmental applications); Mathematical Sciences; Neurosciences; Performing Arts; Physics; Political Science (including, but not limited to, International Security and Strategic Studies); Psychology; Public Health (including, but not limited to, pandemic preparedness and comprehensive surveillance (genomic surveillance, sewage surveillance, sero-surveillance)); Public Policy; Sociology; Urban and Regional Planning (with emphasis on smart cities and waste management); Visual Arts; and Women’s and Gender Studies.

Research

Applicants must demonstrate the relevance of the proposed research to India and the United States, its benefit to the applicant’s institution, the feasibility of accomplishing the research goal within the stipulated period, and the need to carry out the research in the United States.

Teaching

Indian academics and professionals contribute to the internationalization of the curriculum at their U.S. host institutions and the understanding of recent developments in India and globally. The recipient will teach courses individually or team-teach.

Research and Teaching

Applicants will carry out a combination of research and teaching activities at the U.S. host institution. They must specify the percentage of the grant for each activity and define this in the project statement. For instance, if the plan is to spend 60 per cent of the grant duration on research and 40 per cent on teaching, the project statement should demonstrate this allocation. Teaching could include courses (individually or team-taught) or a series of seminars at a U.S. institution.

Affiliation

The applicant will be affiliated with one U.S. host institution. USIEF strongly recommends all applicants indicate affiliation preference and correspond, in advance, with potential host institutions. If the applicant has secured a letter of invitation from a U.S. institution, they must include it as a part of the online application.

Grant Benefits

The fellowships provide:

J-1 visa support.

A monthly stipend.

An Accident and Sickness Program for Exchanges per U.S. Government guidelines.

Round-trip economy class air travel.

A modest settling-in allowance.

A professional allowance.

Subject to availability of funds, in case of grantees on eight or nine-month grants, a dependent allowance and international travel may be provided for one accompanying eligible dependent, provided the conditional is with the grantee in the U.S. for at least 80 per cent of the grant period. The fellowships offer J-1 visa support, a monthly stipend, an Accident and Sickness Program for Exchanges per U.S. Government guidelines, round-trip economy class air travel, a modest settling-in allowance, and a professional allowance. Subject to availability of funds, in case of grantees on eight or nine-month grants, a dependent allowance and international travel may be provided for one accompanying eligible dependent, provided the conditional is with the grantee in the U.S. for at least 80 per cent of the grant period.

Eligibility Requirements

In addition to the General Prerequisites:

Faculty/researchers must have a Ph.D. degree with at least five years of relevant teaching/research/professional experience;

Professionals outside academe must have a master’s degree and at least five years of relevant experience;

The applicant should upload a recent significant publication (copy of paper/article) in the online application (not exceeding 30 pages) and

If the applicant is employed, they must follow the instructions carefully regarding the employer’s endorsement. The employer must indicate that leave will be granted for the fellowship period. The applicant must obtain the endorsement from the appropriate administrative authority on the Letter of Support from the Home Institution.

How to Apply

Applications must be submitted online at: https://apply.iie.org/fvsp2025

Please carefully review the FNAPE Applicant Instructions before starting your online application

Please refer to the FNAPE Applicant Checklist before applying

In addition, you must complete and upload the FNAPE Applicant Annexure and FNAPE Letter of Support from Home Institution on your online application

The application deadline is July 1, 2024, 23:59:59 hrs (IST). For any queries, contact fvsp@usief.org.in

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad