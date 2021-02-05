20,885 scholarships for minority students in TS in last three years

Of the total scholarships, Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 7,615 scholarships while Nizamabad for 4,492 and Karimnagar 1,696

By | Published: 1:41 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said as many as 20,885 scholarships were sanctioned for Telangana during the last three years under Begum Hazrat Mahal National scholarship scheme.

Of the total scholarships, Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 7,615 scholarships while Nizamabad for 4,492 and Karimnagar 1,696. Mahbubnagar and Adilabad got 1,253 and 994 scholarships, respectively.

Replying to a question by TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy in Lok Sabha on schemes being implemented for educational empowerment of Muslim girls, Naqvi said the Central government was implementing pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes apart from merit-cum-mean based scholarship scheme, Maulana Azad national fellowship scheme, Padho Pardesh and Begum Hazrat Mahal National scholarship scheme.

The government was implementing these scholarships for the educational empowerment of students and beneficiaries including girls belonging to half a dozen notified minority communities – Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Zoroastrian (Parsi) in all States.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .